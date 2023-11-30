Saffron Indian Cuisine: Popular restaurant opens new Edmonton location

Saffron Indian Cuisine, a popular Edmonton restaurant, has just opened a brand-new spot in the city.

Saffron serves traditional Indian cuisine with a modern twist with dishes that cater to everyone.

The restaurant has an extensive menu of vegetarian and meat options, from appetizers to mains, biryani, and roti.

You might also like: Crumbl Cookies: New Alberta locations to open

A $900 order of chicken was one of Alberta's biggest food deliveries of 2023

Duck Donuts: Adorable shop offers sweet treats and sundaes in Edmonton

There are so many favourites that are known and loved, such as Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, Dal Makhani, and Aloo Gobi, as well as Indo-Chinese flavours like Chili Chicken.

Saffron also has some unique dishes such as Butter Chicken Poutine and naan pizza with toppings such as Tandoori Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Veggie or Cheese to snack on.

Saffron’s West location on 90th Avenue joins its two existing Edmonton outposts on Parsons Road and Trumpeter Way.

Address: 17006 – 90th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-444-1101

Instagram