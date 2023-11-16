While Edmonton is home to many exciting restaurant openings, sadly, there are also a few losses, and one bar has announced it will be closing down: Powerage Wine & Spirits.

The Edmonton rock ‘n’ roll bar on 124th Street revealed it is permanently shuttering its doors.

The spot opened in 2022 with the aim of creating a space for rock fans while serving up local wines, spirits, beers and snacks.

In an Instagram post on October 27, the bar said it was “facing a number of issues” but hoped to work toward a positive resolution.

However, in a separate post on November 9, Powerage sadly announced it would be closing down.

“We are sad to announce we are wrapping it up and will not be reopening on 124th,” the bar said in an Instagram post.

“We have enjoyed every [night] with all of you and learned a lot along the way. It’s too bad, but as they say, It’s a long way to the top, if you wanna rock ‘n’ roll.”

There have been a fair few sad closures for YEG, and Powerage is another spot we’re disappointed to see go.