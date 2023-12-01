Best new restaurants in Edmonton you have to check out soon

December sure is shaping up to be an exciting month for Edmonton foodies.

There have been a bunch of restaurant openings in the city over the past few weeks, with even more poised to open their doors in December.

If you’re looking to plan some foodie adventures in December, here are five Edmonton restaurant openings to get excited about.

Flying Dragon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flying Dragon | YEG l Rice Bowl | Noodle | Street Food (@flyingdragon.yeg)

This exciting Asian fusion restaurant serves everything from rice bowls and noodles to street food. There are tons of dishes like Sichuan spicy chicken, Taiwanese fried chicken, curry fish balls, wontons and more.

Address: 10336 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl Cookies Canada (@crumbl.ca)

Viral cookie sensation Crumbl Cookies just opened another store, this time in St. Albert. The shop sells incredible cookies in an array of flavours, and they come in the most Instagrammable pink box.

Address: #228 2 Hebert Road, St. Albert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saffron Indian Cuisine (@saffronyeg)

This popular Indian restaurant has just opened its third location in Edmonton. The restaurant offers Indian cuisine with a modern twist, including a huge range of vegetarian and meat-based dishes.

Address: 17006 – 90th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-444-1101

The Colombian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE COLOMBIAN (@thecolombianyeg)

Coffee roastery The Colombian has just opened a brand-new spot in Mill Creek, marking its fourth location in the city. You’ll be able to get your caffeine fix as well as bites such as avocado toast, breakfast bagels and sandwiches.

Address: 8905 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Crumbl Cookies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crumbl Cookies Canada (@crumbl.ca)

Crumbl Cookies has been making waves in Edmonton since opening earlier this year, and it’s just about to open its fourth location in the city. The North Gate store will serve up Crumbl’s viral cookies with a weekly rotating menu of flavours.

Address: 15831 – 97th Street, Edmonton

