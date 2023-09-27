Zwick’s Pretzels — a popular Edmonton food spot known for its snacks and soft pretzels — has sadly closed.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that we’ve made the decision to close our storefront,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Our last day of retail operations will be Sunday, Sep 24.”

The team talked in the post about the reasons for the sudden closure.

“It’s been a growing struggle to balance the different retail & wholesale sides of our small business. We’ve tried our best to keep our retail shop open for as long as possible, in gratitude for our amazing customers who have stuck with us through all our years of growth, change & challenge.”

The team also thanks its customers for their company and encouragement.

Known for basic, dusted, and cheese pretzels, this spot is one of the best in Edmonton for unique snacks. There was also a menu of amazing sandwiches, like the Bacon & Egg Sandwichzel. It’s a major loss for the city.

We will definitely miss going in and ordering a spicy scallion and mozzarella pretzel.

The summer saw some sad closures for YEG, and this is another one we hate to see.

