9 Edmonton food events happening this week: September 11 to 17
August was fun, but September continues to be a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like food bike tours and trivia nights. There were many food spots that opened up in August as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in September.
Le Burger Week 2023
From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country, unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs’.
When: September 1 to 14, 2023
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across YEG. A full list will be released online closer to the event.
The Common’s Street Car Event
This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event and tickets are already selling quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Price: $59.77; buy tickets here
Food Bike Tours
The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon. There are many different ones, from Donut Bike Tours to Farmers’ Markets Tours, all running on various dates from now until October.
When: Various dates
Where: Various locations
The Kitchen: Muffins for fall
The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year, and this is a pretty specific one that you can use for all kinds of meals. You’ll learn the process of creating muffins AND just in time for autumn.
When: Tuesday, September 12 from 6:30 to 8 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $15
Alberta Avenue District Night Markets
Each family-friendly and inclusive market offers different vendors, entertainment, and community partners to check out. There will be tons of vendors to grab a bite to eat, explore local spots, and sit and relax with friends.
For a full rundown of the markets, check it out here.
When: On until September 15
Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.
When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE
Live Music at Halo
Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showcasing some great live music every Thursday throughout the month of September.
When: Every Thursday
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE
Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023
View this post on Instagram
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton
Visit the new Happy and Olive
From the same team that brought YEG establishments like Red Ox Inn, Canteen, and The Wired Cup, this is an all-day spot with relaxing vibes serving food with locally sourced ingredients along with wine, beer, and cocktails.
Address: 9640 142nd Street, Edmonton