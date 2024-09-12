The essential guide to Edmonton's most exciting fall food and drink festivals

Fall officially starts on September 22. With falling leaves, darker nights, and colder temperatures on the way, there are also plenty of food festivals to enjoy in Edmonton this fall.

If you’re looking to organize your calendar for the months ahead, here is your essential guide to the best food and drink festivals in YEG during the fall season.

Over 100 local food and beverage producers will head to Sherwood Park for the Nosh Food Festival. There’ll be plenty to browse, including sweet treats, artisan goods, vegan eats, and international foods.

When: September 21, 2024

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

Price: Admission is free

Harvest Festival

Celebrate the beginning of fall at Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market’s Harvest Festival. There will be food trucks aplenty, fresh farm food and artisan goods, and live music to enjoy.

When: September 28 and 29, 2024

Where: Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market – 10310 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Admission is free; reserve a spot here

Serbian Food Fest

Indulge in two days of Serbian cuisine at this food festival. Traditional dishes on offer will include cevapi, kabobs, roasted pork and lamb, traditional cabbage, homemade palachinke, and so much more.

When: September 28 and 29, 2024 from 12 pm

Where: St. Sava Serbian Center – 12904 112th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Free admission

Rocky Mountain Food and Wine Festival

One of Alberta’s largest food and drink festivals is returning to the city once again. Guests will be able to sample various fine wines, premium spirits and craft beers. Local chefs will also be on hand, serving up delicious fare to enjoy with your beverages.

When: November 8 and 9, 2024

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: From $25 per person; buy tickets here