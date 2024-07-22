O’Byrne’s Irish Pub is set to open a brand-new Edmonton location this fall.

The popular spot will be opening its second Edmonton outpost at the Ice District later this year. O’Byrne’s first spot has been operating at 10616 82nd Avenue NW since 1998.

“We appreciate all your support in the last 26 years, which has allowed us to expand the O’Byrne’s Irish Pub, a cornerstone of the Whyte Ave community, to other locations in Edmonton,” the bar said in an Instagram post.

While construction on the site is underway, O’Byrne’s has teased a fall opening for the new Ice District location.

What you can expect from the new space is that it will still capture the magic of O’Byrne’s, with plenty of snugs, more private dining areas, and a menu of dishes inspired by the Emerald Isle.

There will also be plenty of Irish bevies on tap, such as Guinness, Harp Lager, and Magners Irish Cider.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new space!

Address: Ice District, Edmonton

Instagram