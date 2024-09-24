EventsNewsFall Events

27 wicked events to check out in Edmonton this October
Fort Edmonton Park │ @pumpkinsafterdarkyeg/Instagram

October is our favourite time of year in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy it.

From literature festivals to hockey to all sorts of spooky, creepy, and crawly Halloween events, here are 27 of the best things happening in the city this month.

Deadmonton

 

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: September 27 to November 9; the Lights Out event is November 8 to 9
Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton
Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $42.99 to $47.99; get tickets here

Canadian Finals Rodeo 2024

What: Get your boots up and head downtown this month for the 50th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo at Rogers Place!

When: October 2 to 5
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $48.80; get tickets here

Pumpkins After Dark

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 27 to October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, and it’s certainly a must-do activity for Halloween in Edmonton.

When: September 27 to October 31
Where: 7727 Borden Park Road NW
Cost: $21.62 to $27.81 — ticket prices vary by date; get them here

Dark at Fort Edmonton Park

What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

When: October 4 to November 2, 2024
Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143 Street, Edmonton
Cost: $50; get tickets here

Edmonton International Film Festival

What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns later this month!

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton
When: September 26 to October 5
Cost: Varies

Refinery: 2124

 

What: Celebrate Halloween at the Art Gallery of Alberta’s annual Halloween Refinery!  This year, the gallery goes 100 years in the future to the year 2124! Futuristic art, floating cities, space travel and wild entertainment will set the mood. Come dressed in your best avant-garde costume to match the retro-futuristic décor the AGA will don for the evening.

When: October 26 from 8 pm until 1 am
Where: Art Gallery of Alberta — 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: Starts at $69; get tickets here

Scream

 

What: For over two decades, Scream has been Canada’s largest Halloween dance event. This wild party attracts all sorts of ghouls and goblins with a variety of immersive experiences, live performers, and some of the world’s biggest DJs.

When: October 26, 2024
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue
Cost: Sold out; get on the ticket waitlist here

The Common’s Street Car Event

 

What: Each Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell out quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

Check out an Oilers Game

 

What: We are so happy to see the NHL season back in action, and the Oilers play at home plenty in October. Catch the boys in action at Rogers Place as they kick off the regular season!

When: Various dates through October
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Varies; get tickets here

Gateway to the Stars

What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.

When: Friday and Saturday nights throughout October
Where: Elk Island National Park
Cost: $15.75; registration is required

Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from September 18 to November 27
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $67; get tickets here

Where Science Meets Cocktails

 

What: Sip on scientifically crafted cocktails, enjoy delicious food pairings, and explore the entire Science Centre as it transforms into Edmonton’s largest food and cocktail laboratory for adults only!

When: October 17, 2024 at 6:30 pm
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: Get tickets here

Litfest

What: Calling all bookworms! Litfest is a celebration of nonfiction. Connect with writers through a series of live events, conversations, and gatherings throughout this fantastic festival!

When: October 16 to 20
Where: Various venues
Cost: $89 for a festival pass or purchase individual tickets here

Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze

 

What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield — the Edmonton Corn Maze is open with a brand-new design for the season!

When: Open until October 27
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here

See an Edmonton Elks game

 

What: Football season is in full swing, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a few wins at Commonwealth Stadium this month. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!

Where: Commonwealth Stadium
When: October 5 vs. Saskatchewan and October 25 vs. Toronto
Cost: Start at $25; get tickets here

Bountiful Farmers’ Market

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free

Take a pumpkin home from a pumpkin patch

Pumpkin

@somersetpumpkins/Instagram

What: What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? We rounded up some easy-to-get-to pumpkin patches in the Edmonton area for some affordable and outdoorsy fun for all.

Hit up a patio

What: With the final few warm and sunny days upon us, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to hit up this October.

Art Gallery of Alberta

 

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you’re all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online

Elk Island National Park

 

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there!

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Bike/hike in the River Valley

 

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a warm autumn afternoon.

Hit up the WEM World Waterpark

 

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime way to spend the day.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free

Check out the Royal Alberta Museum

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

Muttart Conservatory

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton.

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission

Telus World of Science

 

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this October, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW
Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

Galaxyland

 

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here

