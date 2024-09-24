27 wicked events to check out in Edmonton this October

October is our favourite time of year in Edmonton, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy it.

From literature festivals to hockey to all sorts of spooky, creepy, and crawly Halloween events, here are 27 of the best things happening in the city this month.

What: Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton is back, and the spooky haunted houses at this event will send chills down your spine. This year, the terrifying event is at a brand new location, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

When: September 27 to November 9; the Lights Out event is November 8 to 9

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: Regular admission to all shows is $42.99 to $47.99; get tickets here

What: Get your boots up and head downtown this month for the 50th annual Canadian Finals Rodeo at Rogers Place!

When: October 2 to 5

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Tickets start at $48.80; get tickets here

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 27 to October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, and it’s certainly a must-do activity for Halloween in Edmonton.

When: September 27 to October 31

Where: 7727 Borden Park Road NW

Cost: $21.62 to $27.81 — ticket prices vary by date; get them here

What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

When: October 4 to November 2, 2024

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143 Street, Edmonton

Cost: $50; get tickets here

What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns later this month!

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

When: September 26 to October 5

Cost: Varies

What: Celebrate Halloween at the Art Gallery of Alberta’s annual Halloween Refinery! This year, the gallery goes 100 years in the future to the year 2124! Futuristic art, floating cities, space travel and wild entertainment will set the mood. Come dressed in your best avant-garde costume to match the retro-futuristic décor the AGA will don for the evening.

When: October 26 from 8 pm until 1 am

Where: Art Gallery of Alberta — 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Starts at $69; get tickets here

What: For over two decades, Scream has been Canada’s largest Halloween dance event. This wild party attracts all sorts of ghouls and goblins with a variety of immersive experiences, live performers, and some of the world’s biggest DJs.

When: October 26, 2024

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

Cost: Sold out; get on the ticket waitlist here

What: Each Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell out quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10, 2024

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: We are so happy to see the NHL season back in action, and the Oilers play at home plenty in October. Catch the boys in action at Rogers Place as they kick off the regular season!

When: Various dates through October

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

What: Experience the wonder of Elk Island’s night sky! Gateway to the Stars at Elk Island National Park is an introductory stargazing program where park interpreters guide participants using star charts to find some of the major constellations visible in the night sky in the fall.