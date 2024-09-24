Whether you’re planning to see the Stonehenge or simply passing through, Canadians will soon have to pay a fee to travel to the UK.

Euronews reports that the UK Home Office has started rolling out the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme to fully digitize its borders by 2025. An ETA provides permission to travel to the UK.

According to the UK Home Office, the ETA was introduced to improve UK border security. Those applying for an ETA must provide their biographic, biometric, and contact details. They’ll also have to answer a short set of “suitability questions.”

“This will increase our knowledge about those seeking to come to the UK and prevent the arrival of those who present a threat,” states a fact sheet.

According to Global Affairs Canada, starting on November 27, 2024, Canadians can apply for an ETA for travel on or after January 8, 2025.

They stated, “You will need to apply for your ETA before travelling to or transiting through the UK. You must travel on the passport used for your ETA application.”

For now, only travellers from Canada, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Emirates can apply for an ETA.

How do you apply for a UK ETA?

You can apply through the UK ETA app or online here.

Since you cannot save your progress, you must complete your application in one go. The service will time out if you’re inactive for 20 minutes.

To start, upload a photo of the passport you will use to travel to the UK. You’ll then be asked to scan your face with your device; however, children aged nine and younger won’t be required to do so.

After uploading a photo of yourself, you’ll be asked to answer some questions. You won’t be required to enter your travel details.

Your ETA will be approved within three working days, on average. You’ll receive an email confirming your ETA, which will be linked to the passport you applied for. An ETA lasts for two years.

If you’re travelling as a group, each person must apply separately.

How much will it cost?

It will cost you £10 or C$18.02 to apply for an ETA for each person travelling. The fee is non-refundable.

You can pay the fee using a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. Check here for more information.

Canada has had a similar system in place for years called an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) that only costs $7.

The United States also has a similar setup called the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).