The best holiday and winter events to check out in Edmonton this year

Holiday lights and winter events are all around Edmonton thanks to us being such a winter city, and we are ever so lucky for it!

From free events around YEG to ticketed ones, there are plenty of things to check out this holiday season and we have rounded up some of the very best ones.

So get ready for all things merry and bright; it sure helps to take your mind off the cold, snowy weather!

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends or on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: TBD

Where: Alberta Legislature (10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: Free

What: A staple in Edmonton, Christmas at Bob’s is the brightest house on the block. Christmas lights are strewn everywhere, from the roof, trees, fence and tons of figurines that will surely light up the holiday spirit within you.

When: Lights turn on December 1

Address: 7421 108 Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: It’s a peak holiday experience in Edmonton, with LED light swings and murals that are perfect for photos with family and friends, with this year’s theme titled “A Fairytale Christmas.” If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market which is set to have a ton of local vendors.

When: December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $16.99 to $25.99; tickets can be found here.

What: It’s one of the largest and brightest holiday events: the Leduc Country Lights is a must-visit each holiday season. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres. We know it technically isn’t free, but all of that for just two bucks? It’s so worth it!

Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

When: TBD

Cost: $2

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which to sip on a warm cup of apple cider at Luminaria this year. It’s certainly one of the most dazzling things to do this holiday season, and it’s at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.

When: November 23 to December 31

Time: Staggered entry times starting at 5 pm and last entry at 8:30 pm

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Available online, $24 for adults

What: Approaching its 50th season, Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Where: 148 Street from 99 to 92 Avenue

When: TBD

Tickets: Free

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

When: TBD

Tickets: Free

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo, 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 2 and runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening, plus every evening from December 16 to January 1 (excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Tickets: TBD

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup, it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Tickets: Free

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5-kilometre stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!

Where: RAD Torque Raceway (50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County)

When: November 24, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Tickets: $30 to $120; tickets can be found here