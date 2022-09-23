It looks like another spot for authentic European food is opening soon, and this announcement is Brits ‘n’ Bobs.

Hoping to open sometime this month, this is a new store on Whyte Avenue for all things imported from Britain.

Products from the store are being kept primarily secret right now, but it looks like we can expect to see popular goodies and snacks like Fruittella, Milk Bottles, Wine Gums, Caramac bars, Turkish Delight, and so much more.

Other niche British products from the store will include savoury foods that are extremely difficult to find in Canada, like Sarson’s malt vinegar, Goldenfry canned gravy, Marmite, pickled cockles, Colman’s English mustard, and more.

Stores highlighting British goods seem to be more popular than ever right now, with the British Pantry having just opened in West Edmonton Mall.

After a few delays, ownership hopes to open this new store on Saturday, September 24.

The shelves are stocked, and ownership is ready to go. So whether you miss the taste of Britain or are excited to experience it for the first time, this will be a local spot you must check out.

Brits ‘n’ Bobs

Address: 10706 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Facebook