Brunch Glory, a new brunch concept, just opened in Edmonton.

This new breakfast destination is the second outpost in Alberta, with three more locations said to be on the way.

Opening at 15985 97th Street NW, this place just opened last week and it features a classic breakfast menu. Serving the classics, this franchise is open daily and is ready for a visit.

Edmonton has some fantastic brunch spots and this is just one more to add to the “try soon” list.

The menu here is small, offering classics like hungry man specials, steak and eggs, and avocado toast with tomatoes, mixed greens, and a soft poached egg, with a side of hash browns.

There are also five different omelettes, four Benedicts, and four skillets, including the Philly cheesesteak option. Breakfast poutines and buttermilk pancakes are a heartier but delicious option.

If you’re feeling like lunch over breakfast, there are wraps, sandwiches, burgers, and even classic diner-styler main courses like liver and onions, fish and chips, and a turkey dinner.

Perfect for the whole family, there’s also a kids’ menu with items like chicken fingers and grilled cheese sandwiches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brunch Glory (@brunchglory)

Brunch Glory

Address: 15985 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram