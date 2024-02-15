5 Edmonton businesses we miss that have recently closed down

Businesses always come and go, but some in Edmonton leave a massive impression on the city, and we wish they were still around.

Here are five YEG businesses that have closed recently and are already dearly missed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass Bookshop (@glassbookshop)

Glass Bookshop, one of Edmonton’s most popular independent bookstores, announced it was permanently closing its doors earlier this month. Founded in 2018, Glass Bookshop highlighted independent and Canadian writing with a special focus on 2SLGBTQ+ and racialized authors. It was a pillar of the Ritchie community, and its absence is already being felt.

Address: 9553 76th Avenue NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market (@dtmarketyeg)

After four years, the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market held its final market inside the historic GWG building on January 28. While we’ll certainly miss this adorable indoor market, we’re excited to see it return to 104th Street this spring as an outdoor farmer’s market.

Address: 10305 97th Street NW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northern Chicken (@northchickenyeg)

This closure truly breaks our hearts. After seven-and-a-half years, Northern Chicken’s location on 104th Street is set to close today. The closure announcement came just weeks after the popular soul-food spot shut the doors to its other location on 124th Street. We’ll miss those chicken sandwiches and incredible vibes!

Address: 10184 104th Street NW

You might also like: The cost of rent in Edmonton is rising faster than anywhere else in Canada

A new Korean BBQ chain just opened in Edmonton

Oilers had a bigger 50/50 jackpot than the Super Bowl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POWERAGE WINE & SPIRITS (@poweragebar)

Powerage Wine & Spirits, a rock n’ roll bar on 124th Street, permanently closed its doors last November, and boy, do we miss the wicked cool spot. Powerage opened in 2022 intending to create a space for rock fans while serving up local wines, spirits, beers and snacks.

“We have enjoyed every [night] with all of you and learned a lot along the way. It’s too bad, but as they say, It’s a long way to the top, if you wanna rock ‘n’ roll,” the bar said in an Instagram post.

Address: 10643 124th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisiana Purchase (@louisianapurchase_yeg)

Lousiana Purchase, a popular restaurant specializing in Creole and Cajun eats, quietly closed its doors in late January. While there were no posts from the restaurant on social media regarding the news, it’s listed as permanently closed on Google and Open Table, and its website has been deactivated. It’s undoubtedly missed!

Address: 13503 St. Albert Trail NW, Edmonton