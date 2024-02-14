Oilers had a bigger 50/50 jackpot than the Super Bowl

The Edmonton Oilers’ 50/50 raffle managed to beat out one of the world’s largest sporting events earlier this week.

Super Bowl LVIII was played in Las Vegas on Sunday and ended up being one of the most-viewed sports games of all time in Canada, with an average of 10 million viewers. At Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, over 61,000 spectators packed their seats to take in the action.

However, despite the immense success of this year’s Super Bowl, it still couldn’t beat the Oilers when it came to a 50/50 jackpot.

At the end of the game, the Super Bowl jackpot sat at about US$500,000 which translates to around C$677,000. Funnily enough, the winners of that jackpot turned out to be Canadian as three fans from BC claimed the prize earlier this week.

While that is still a decent chunk of cash, it still didn’t come close to the $1 million 50/50 jackpot that the Oilers wound up drawing on Tuesday night.

Congratulations to the holder of #Oilers 50/50 ticket B-101662658 who's won the latest life-changing grand prize of $504,247.50! The Mega 50/50 is next… 👀 pic.twitter.com/xNXf8bsKdD — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) February 14, 2024

This edition of the Oilers 50/50 saw half of that $1 million go towards the Every Kid Deserve A Shot initiative that aims at giving disadvantaged youth a chance to play the sports they love.

It’s no secret that Albertans, and specifically Oilers fans, love themselves a good 50/50, but what is surprising is that a random Tuesday night game in the middle of February could garner a larger pot than one of the biggest events in all of sports.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the highest that the jackpot has gotten in Oil Country. Back in 2020, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation was able to build up an incredible jackpot of $14.3 million, which broke world records.

The winning number from the #Oilers online 50/50 raffle on Aug. 7 is expected to be drawn early to mid next week after all refunds are processed. The total raffle will be around $14.3 million, with the winner taking home half as the prize. Details at https://t.co/RB9s6fMDKT. pic.twitter.com/e4QVh2ZgYd — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) August 21, 2020

A winner for the latest Oilers 50/50 has not been found yet. You can find the winning numbers by visiting the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s website.