The Edmonton Downtown Farmers' Market is making a comeback in spring

The Edmonton Downtown Farmers’ Market is making a comeback this spring in a new outdoor location on 104th Street.

It’s currently accepting vendors and is seeking a market operator for an up to 22-week period in 2024 from May to October.

The news comes after the market held its final indoor market on January 28 at the historic GWG building at 10305 97th Street, the space it had occupied for the last four years. In mid-January, the market ceased operations due to high operating costs and was exploring bankruptcy as an option.

Currently, it’s seeking a mix of local food producers, as well as clothing, jewellery and housewares vendors.

“This market will offer local farmers, food producers and artisans an opportunity to sell their goods downtown and provide downtown residents access to local produce,” the market writes.

“The market will also be a key contributor to promoting downtown vibrancy and supporting the development of a thriving downtown.”

There is currently no deadline listed for vendors; however, the deadline for the market operator position is March 15, 2024.