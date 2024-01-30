Louisiana Purchase has quietly closed its doors in Edmonton
There’s been another sad closure for Edmonton’s restaurant industry.
Lousiana Purchase, a restaurant specializing in Creole and Cajun eats, appears to have quietly closed its doors.
While the restaurant hasn’t posted anything on social media regarding the news, it has been listed as permanently closed on Google and Open Table, and its website has been deactivated.
The spot had been open since 1989 with a location downtown before moving to St. Albert Trail in North Edmonton.
Louisiana Purchased served up a huge range of dishes inspired by the American South, such as Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Louisiana Jambalaya, Gumbo and Catfish tacos.
The restaurant’s Satisfaction Plate – made up of Louisiana Jambalaya, Creole shrimp, red beans and sausage – was named after The Rolling Stone, after they ordered the dish when they performed in Edmonton in 1994.
Louisiana Purchase will certainly be missed!
Louisiana Purchase
Address: 13503 St. Albert Trail NW, Edmonton