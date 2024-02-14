FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Makchang Dodook: New Korean BBQ restaurant open in Edmonton

Feb 14 2024
Edmonton just got a brand-new spot for Korean BBQ.

Makchang Dodook, a chain originating from South Korea, recently opened its doors in Edmonton, marking a first for Canada.

The space is touted as a “culinary cellblock” with flavours so captivating, “they’ll lock you down,” and the decor is designed to match that vibe, featuring bars and a thief as the logo.

The restaurant gets its name from its signature dish, Makchang, aka grilled intestine. Both pork and beef iterations are served.

The spot also has plenty of additional Korean BBQ favourites, such as short rib, pork belly in a variety of flavours,  scallops, and tiger prawns.

Diners will also be able to get Makchang Dodook’s soju to wash down all that BBQ.

If you’re not based in Edmonton, no worries! The chain has hinted at openings in Vancouver and Calgary.

Makchang Dodook

Address: 1007 Parsons Road SW, Edmonton

Instagram

