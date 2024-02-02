Glass Bookshop, one of Edmonton’s most popular independent bookstores, has announced that it is permanently closing its doors.
The store, located in Ritchie, announced its sudden and unexpected closure earlier this morning in a post to Instagram, adding that it was “heartbroken.”
“This turn of events is beyond our control and not a decision we made ourselves; we tried everything we could to keep this little bookshop going,” it wrote in the post.
“We are so sorry to the beautiful community that has made this shop so special and whom we’ve come to love and feel responsible to.”
Founded in 2018, Glass Bookshop highlighted independent and Canadian writing with a special focus on 2SLGBTQ+ and racialized authors. It also hosted a variety of community events and book clubs as well as providing a platform for local artists.
“We want to thank each and every dear custie; you’ve become friends to us and you made this experience such a joy, and it’s been a privilege to be part of your lives. Thank you to the writers, publishers, distributors, and reps who have vouched for us and supported us from the first day to the very last.”
Glass Bookshop said it will contact customers with outstanding orders or awaiting pick-up or delivery.
Address: 9553 76th Avenue NW