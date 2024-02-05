Northern Chicken is closing its doors after seven years

A popular Edmonton spot has revealed it is closing its doors this month.

Northern Chicken announced it would be closing its doors altogether, weeks after closing down one of its Edmonton locations.

The restaurant shared the news on social media that its 104th Street location would also be closing down after more than seven years, saying that things had “gotten too tough to carry on.”

The 104th Street outpost is set to close on February 15, and opening hours will be slightly reduced in the days leading up to the closure.

“Thank you for supporting our attempt at doing things a little differently in this crazy game,” the post continued.

In January, Northern Chicken, which is known for its menu of comfort food such as BBQ meats, fried chicken, and sandwiches, announced the closure of its location at 124th Street.

“Our hearts are broken that it has come to this,” the restaurant said in a post at the time.

The restaurant business can be extremely tricky to navigate, and after seven years, the loss of Northern Chicken will be a blow for Edmontonians.

Address: 10184 104th Street NW, Edmonton

