Edmonton named the best city in Canada for its work and life balance

Edmonton can be appreciated for its affordability, beauty, and sports, among other things, and now it’s been named the best city in Canada for work and life balance.

According to the holiday search engine Holidu.co.uk’s newest Work/Life Balance Index, Edmonton is leading Canada in getting the balance right.

Cities were ranked on workplace factors like the average annual hours worked, average commute time, the minimum number of mandatory paid holidays, and life factors like the average hours slept each night, the number of holidays abroad taken every year per capita, happiness/wellbeing levels and disposable income levels.

Edmonton has already been crowned the best city to work from home in Canada, so is this new ranking that much of a surprise?

Edmonton landed at #53, with Calgary following at #54 on the index.

The next Canadian city to make the cut was Vancouver at #62, Ottawa at #65 and Toronto and Montreal at #67 and #68.

Edmonton and Calgary both have some of the most affordable rent prices in Canada, so that may help explain why they placed higher than the other cities in the country.

