The cost of rent in Edmonton is almost the cheapest out of all Canadian cities

Renters in Edmonton are likely to save some cash on rent compared to other cities in Canada, and the numbers are mind-boggling.

While we may have a particularly brutal winter and a somewhat meh spring, that just makes us appreciate our stunning summers even more, right?

Plus, staying inside during the cold lets us save some money while we aren’t being price gouged by rent costs. Here’s to growing that bank account!

You might also like: Lucky "Albertan" didn't actually win a $70M Lotto Max jackpot

The enormous antique parking lot sale is back in Edmonton this spring

Alberta cities have the lowest gas prices out of any major city in Canada

Zumper just released its Canada Rent Report, and Edmonton has landed as the 20th most costly rental city in the country, out of a ranking of 23 cities.

Edmonton has one of the lowest rental prices in the whole country, and we love to see it!

A one-bedroom place will now cost Edmontonians $940 to rent, a slight increase over last month and a more than 3% increase in price compared to 2021. We are WAY down there on this list.

A two-bedroom bumps you up to $1,230, a 7% increase compared to this time last year.

At the top of the list, Vancouver ranks at #1, with rent for a one-bedroom coming in at a staggering $2,190. Want a two-bed pad? That’ll cost you nearly $2,990.

And an Edmontonian looking to make the move to Vancouver and needing a one-bedroom place would be paying $1,250 more. Sure, the summers are gorgeous in Van, but to pay that much for a ton of rain and cloud cover for the majority of the year? Meh.

In the second most expensive city, Toronto, rent prices aren’t as sky-high as in Vancouver, but they’re still wildly higher than in Edmonton. A one-bedroom comes in at $1,920 and a two-bedroom lands at $2,450.