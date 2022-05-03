Someone put a #29 by the Whitemud and we're into the Draisaitl Oilers playoff fever

Edmonton is in full playoff fever as the Oilers face off against the Los Angeles Kings Monday night, and a massive homage to Leon Draisaitl has popped up just off Whitemud Drive.

The huge number appeared by the set of stairs near the Snow Valley Ski Club at around 6 pm on Monday, May 2.

The number is the same as what Draisaitl dons, and it popping up mere hours before the Oilers kicked off Game One, they certainly have to be connected!

Some cars honked as they drove by, the enthusiasm for the boys in orange and blue truly is high.

The city is absolutely going hard with playoff run fun, with the ICE District hosting tailgating, watch parties, a huge 50/50 and more.

Let us know if you’ve seen this massive #29 on the hillside across of Rainbow Valley Ravine, we are genuinely curious if more of the Oilers players numbers will start popping up around the city too!

The Oilers face-off against the Kings on Monday at 8 pm Mountain Time.