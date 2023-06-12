FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

10 Edmonton food events happening this week: June 12 to 18

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jun 12 2023, 4:39 pm
10 Edmonton food events happening this week: June 12 to 18
@sarisarimercado.yeg | @filistix.dt/Instagram

Summer is finally here and June has been a seriously great month of amazing Edmonton food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like movie dinners, pizza weeks, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in June.

The Common’s Street Car Event

This summer, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event and tickets are already selling quickly.

When: Every Thursday from May 26 until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street, Edmonton
Price: $59.77; buy tickets here

Instagram

Food Bike Tours

The Food Bike Tours, an exciting culinary adventure that uses the bicycle as the mode of transportation, is kicking off in Edmonton soon. There are many different ones, from Donut Bike Tours to Farmers’ Markets Tours, all running on various dates from now until October

When: Various dates
Where: Various locations

The Kitchen: Pasta with fresh herb pesto

The Kitchen hosts so many fun food-making classes throughout the year and this is a pretty specific one. You’ll learn the process of creating pasta with fresh herb pesto.

When: Thursday, June 15 from 1 to 3 pm
Where: 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Price: $12

Tuesday Night Trivia at Hudsons Canada’s Pub

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HudsonsPubYEG (@hudsonsyeg)

Hudsons on Whyte and Tremendous Trivia are collaborating together to host an evening of fun, challenging, and enormously entertaining pub trivia.

When: Every Tuesday starting at 7:30 pm
Where: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: FREE

Instagram

Live Music at Halo

Halo Bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showcasing some great live music every Thursday throughout the month of June.

When: Every Thursday
Where: Halo Bar | Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Nisku
Price: FREE

Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience

Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience will invite guests to enjoy a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time.

When: Friday, June 16
Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $80 per person; buy tickets here

Sunday Downtown Farmers’ Market 2023

This is Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market and it has returned for 2023. Open indoors and on weekends.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday
Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Visit the newly opened Feng Donburi

This “neighbourhood Japanese restaurant” has a menu concept inspired by the street food of Tokyo, with everything from small plate items like yakitori skewers to family-style share platters.

Address: 16408 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Instagram

Sari Sari Mercado Market

Located on 72nd Avenue, between 99th Street and 100th Street, this market will feature more than 40 vendors offering a variety of Filipinx makers, artists, entrepreneurs, bakers, performers, and business owners. There will also be live music and six Asian food trucks.

Where: 72nd Avenue, between 99th Street and 100th Street
When: June 17 and 18 starting at 11 am

Instagram

Kiwi’s Craft Beverage Festival

This spot will be a celebration of all things spirits and beer, hosted by 30 different craft liquor vendors.

Where: 27007 Township Road 532, Spruce Grove, Alberta
When: Saturday, June 17 from 2 to 9 pm
Price: $29.36; buy here

Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.