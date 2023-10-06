A Crumbl Cookies store just opened in Sherwood Park

Crumbl Cookies, the massively popular spot for cookies and desserts, opened its Sherwood Park location Friday morning.

It previously opened its first location in Canada earlier this year in Edmonton, with a second store opening up this summer in Airdrie and Medicine Hat.

This dessert spot serves up the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie” in a famously pink box. There is also always a weekly rotating selection of feature cookies, with six different cookies to choose from.

The grand opening of the store at 390 Baseline Road will be held from 8 am to noon, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 pm with special guest Mayor Rod Frank, plus music, princess meet-and-greets, face painting, and free shirts to the first 50 people in line!

Things are surely set to heat up in Sherwood Park — a wildly popular produce store is set to open its doors there sometime this fall, too.

If you are on the hunt for another Crumbl location around YEG, don’t worry — earlier this year we were told one is coming to St. Albert, too.

Crumbl Cookies Sherwood Park

Address: 390 Baseline Road #228, Sherwood Park

