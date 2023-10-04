10 cheap roundtrip flights to sunny spots from Edmonton for under $400 this winter
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Edmonton for cheap this winter.
As we recover from the summer expenses, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up 10 spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months approach.
It never hurts to plan a few months ahead for a trip, right?
Los Angeles
Airline: Westjet
When: December 8 to 14
Cost: $297
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: December 9 to 16
Cost: $310
Maui
Airline: Westjet
When: December 15 to 22
Cost: $364
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: December 18 to 24
Cost: $155
Houston
Airline: Air Canada
When: December 1 to 8
Cost: $334
Aruba
Airline: United
When: December 11 to 20
Cost: $381
Orlando
Airline: Westjet
When: December 8 to 16
Cost: $316
Cancun
Airline: Flair
When: December 3 to 10
Cost: $257
Austin
Airline: United
When: December 7 to 14
Cost: $394
Phoenix
Airline: Westjet
When: December 15 to 22
Cost: $271
How to book this flight deal
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in December.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!