10 cheap roundtrip flights to sunny spots from Edmonton for under $400 this winter

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Edmonton for cheap this winter.

As we recover from the summer expenses, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up 10 spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months approach.

It never hurts to plan a few months ahead for a trip, right?

Los Angeles

Airline: Westjet

When: December 8 to 14

Cost: $297

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair

When: December 9 to 16

Cost: $310

Maui

Airline: Westjet

When: December 15 to 22

Cost: $364

Las Vegas

Airline: Flair

When: December 18 to 24

Cost: $155

Houston

Airline: Air Canada

When: December 1 to 8

Cost: $334

Aruba

Airline: United

When: December 11 to 20

Cost: $381

Orlando

Airline: Westjet

When: December 8 to 16

Cost: $316

Cancun

Airline: Flair

When: December 3 to 10

Cost: $257

Austin

Airline: United

When: December 7 to 14

Cost: $394

Phoenix

Airline: Westjet

When: December 15 to 22

Cost: $271

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in December.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!