10 cheap roundtrip flights to sunny spots from Edmonton for under $400 this winter

Oct 4 2023, 6:21 pm
JeniFoto/Shutterstock | fokke baarssen/Shutterstock

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Edmonton for cheap this winter.

As we recover from the summer expenses, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up 10 spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months approach.

It never hurts to plan a few months ahead for a trip, right?

Los Angeles

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Airline: Westjet
When: December 8 to 14
Cost: $297

Puerto Vallarta

swoop edmonton mexico

Hello Cinthia/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: December 9 to 16
Cost: $310

Maui

maui

Maui, Hawaii (MH Anderson Photography/Shutterstock)

Airline: Westjet
When: December 15 to 22
Cost: $364

Las Vegas

Edmonton flights winter

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: December 18 to 24
Cost: $155

Houston

Edmonton flights winter

travelview/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: December 1 to 8
Cost: $334

Aruba

Aruba

Flamingo Beach, Aruba (MasterPhoto/Shutterstock)

Airline: United
When: December 11 to 20
Cost: $381

Orlando

orlando disney world

Walt Disney World/Facebook

Airline: Westjet
When: December 8 to 16
Cost: $316

Cancun

Cancun, Mexico/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: December 3 to 10
Cost: $257

Austin

Warm Destinations Calgary

jdross75/shutterstock

Airline: United
When: December 7 to 14
Cost: $394

Phoenix

Edmonton flights winter

Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Airline: Westjet
When: December 15 to 22
Cost: $271

How to book this flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in December.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

