The opening of a low-cost grocer in Sherwood Park has been pushed back into the fall, with a huge H&W Produce store in the works.

The Edmonton-based produce chain first teased its Sherwood Park location back in March, which sent many people into a frenzy.

The Sherwood Park location will be called The Market at H&W Produce, and the new grocery store will take shape in the former Planet Organic location at Unit 160 201 Festival Way.

The grocer posted to its social media yesterday giving an update on the location, saying it hopes to be open “by the fall.”

H&W Produce part-owner David Harrison previously told Daily Hive they are aiming for a mid-to-end July opening date.

As for the cause of the delay, the grocer added, “We had some delays that were out of our control, however, we are working our hardest to complete renovations.”

The store is approximately 10,800 square feet and will create about 20 jobs in Sherwood Park.

There are currently six H&W Produce stores in Alberta and we can’t wait to check out this location.

The Marketplace H&W Produce Sherwood Park

Address: Unit 160 201 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

