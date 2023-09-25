8 totally free things to do in Edmonton this month
If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this month, we’ve got you covered.
From free admission to markets to Edmonton’s most haunted sites, check out these eight things to do in Edmonton this month that won’t break the bank.
Explore Edmonton’s most haunted spots
What: Edmonton adores its ghost stories, but only the most dedicated know the legends surrounding the most haunted places in the city. Check out our roundup of YEG’s most haunted sites.
Free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta
View this post on Instagram
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: Last Thursday of the month
ALT After Dark Halloween Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The ALT After Dark Halloween Market is back with more than 80 spooky vendors, brewers, and food trucks to check out. Come dressed in a costume for some extra-creepy prizes!
Where: Alberta Aviation Museum — 11410 Kingsway NW
When: October 27 from 7 to 11 pm
Explore the River Valley before the snow falls
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park network in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. Check it out before the snow falls!
Check out the U of A Observatory
View this post on Instagram
What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.
Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive
Hit up a farmers’ market
View this post on Instagram
What: It’s always a great time browsing the stalls of our local farmers’ markets, even if you don’t end up picking anything up. From the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market to Bountiful to the Downtown Farmers’ Market, it’s a prime thing to do.
Explore a cozy neighbourhood
What: It’s our favourite time of year in the city, when the air has that woody autumn smell, the trees become a vibrant canvas of colours, and we get to wear all of our coziest fall outfits. Besides, nothing beats a sunny fall afternoon strolling around Edmonton’s gorgeous and historic neighbourhoods. Plus, it’s totally free to do!
Check out Edmonton’s public art
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton has definitely made a name for itself when it comes to public art. There is certainly no shortage of interesting things to see in the city, from the Talus Dome to the enormous baseball bat to the many parks bursting at the seams with fabulous art. Check out our roundup of the 10 best art pieces to see!