"I'm not tipping": Edmontonians sound off on their tipping etiquette

For many Edmontonians, tipping can be confusing and awkward, and to some, the lowest tip option can leave you outright scratching your head.

The unspoken rules of tipping can be a little murky, and a post on Reddit has Edmontonians sounding off on what they tip and when and where they decide to do it.

The post has garnered nearly 300 comments, with the original poster expressing their outrage after they visited a local brewery to purchase a growler and was then “presented with a 20/25/30 tip option.”

Some people showed solidarity with the situation, with one person saying, “I have no problems picking the zero tip option in cases like that.”

Others described their entire tipping framework, with one user breaking it down as “$5 for the pizza delivery guy, $5 for my Uber driver (or cabbie), 10% for my Skip The Dishes driver. I used to do $10 for my hairdresser when I had hair, 15-18% for a waitress at a restaurant depending on the service, and a buck at a time if I’m ordering drinks at a bar. Zero for Subway, Timmy’s, Starbucks, or any other fast food type place.”

The rules of tipping were shared by another user, who broke it down as “if it takes less than 3 minutes to prepare and you do not bring it to my seat and not alcohol… 0%. If it takes some time to prep and make fresh $1 to 5% whichever is greater. If it is prepared fresh and comes to a table but isn’t proper dining service such as famoso etc 10%. Proper dining and alcohol 18-20%.”

Another person chimed in, saying, “I used to tip well but now with the price of everything I generally select the “no tip” option unless It’s a haircut, dog groomer, or eating/drinking at a restaurant/bar. Even then, 20% is the absolute highest I’ll tip.”

You might also like: Unsure about tipping etiquette? Here's a guide to gratuity in Canada

Check your bank account: Federal payments on the way for Albertans

10 cheap roundtrip flights to sunny spots from Edmonton for under $400 this winter

What is the tipping etiquette, according to an expert?

According to a Restaurants Canada spokesperson, the industry standard for tipping is between 15% and 18%.

For large takeout orders, etiquette experts recommend a 15% tip. Tips aren’t required if you order takeout at a fast-food restaurant or coffee shop, but they are still appreciated.

When it comes to food delivery, the recommended is 15 to 20%, especially if they must deliver in bad weather or a hard-to-find, hard-to-reach location.

With files from Isabelle Docto