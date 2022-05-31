2 Edmonton spots make Canada's 50 Best Bars 2022 list

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants just revealed its 2022 picks and now, the 50 Best Bars list has been released, too.

No Edmonton bars cracked the top 10 this year, but two bars made the list that you have to check out in 2022.

Clementine was the highest-ranked Edmonton bar on the list at #15. This is a seven-place jump from the previous awards, where the intimate and elegant cocktail bar on Jasper Avenue was ranked at #22.

The judges praised Clementine’s bartender’s work with “challenging bitter, botanical and smoky flavours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Clementine (@barclementine)

The other Edmonton spot to make this year’s Canada’s 50 Best Bars list is Baijiu and Little Hong Kong at #23. This is an “Asian-inspired canteen slinging family-style plates” and “cocktails kissed with exotic flavours.”

In 2020 (there were no awards in 2021), there were four Edmonton bars that made the top 50, with Baijiu and Little Hong Kong at #27, Pablo (#19), and Bar Bricco (#35) not making the 2022 list.

The food and drink scene in Edmonton continues to grow and flourish, with many fantastic bars, restaurants, and speakeasies to grab a cocktail. We can’t wait to see what makes the list next in 2023.

So which bars were named the best in the entire country?

Toronto’s Civil Liberties has taken the top spot, while Botanist, located inside Vancouver’s Fairmont Pacific Rim, landed the second slot.

As for the best restaurants list, 11 Calgary restaurants made the top 100, and one very notable spot took home the prize for the best new restaurant in Canada.

In a different kind of “Battle of Alberta”, four Calgary bars made the list.

Be sure to check out the complete list of Canada’s 50 Best Bars 2022.