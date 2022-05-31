Calgary is really making waves when it comes to new restaurants this year.

Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for 2022 has just revealed its top 20 best new eateries in the country and six of them are in Calgary.

Topping the list is Major Tom, the exclusive 60s-style supper club that sits on the 40th floor of Scotia Centre.

This is the first time a Calgary restaurant has landed in the top spot.

Major Tom – whose name references the David Bowie song – has been fully-booked for reservations since it first opened its doors back in July 2021.

The restaurant’s menu is “influenced by the great dishes of the past, specifically those from the old-world era of Manhattan-style dining,” it told Dished back in April.

Major Tom also made the list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants, snagging a spot in 12th.

D.O.P. – the Italian eatery known for its “impossibly big raviolo” – landed a third-place spot on the list, with Eight coming in seventh and Nupo in tenth.

Jin Bar, the Korean-influenced snack and cocktail bar, came in 17th, while Orchard came in 18th.

“It is wonderful to see our restaurants back – hard at work at what they do best: creating culinary experiences that delight their patrons,” said Jacob Richler, the founding editor of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants.

This year has been one of many firsts, it seems: for the first time ever, a Vancouver restaurant is ranked in first place on the list of Canada’s Best 100 Restaurants for 2022.



You can see the entire list of the Best New Restaurants for 2022 below.