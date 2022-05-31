FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

11 Calgary restaurants among Canada’s 100 Best in 2022

Daryn Wright
May 31 2022, 12:00 am
Calgary is increasingly becoming a destination for some of the best food in the country, and we couldn’t be more proud.

Our city is home to an impressive 11 eateries on the just-revealed list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for 2022.

River Cafe was the highest-ranking restaurant from Calgary on the list, landing at number 10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by River Café (@rivercafeyyc)

Other notable spots that made it on the top half of the coveted list include Major Tom – which also snagged first place for the top 20 best new restaurants in the country list – D.O.P., Shokunin, and Eight.

At number 63 on the list is Calgary’s Nupo, with Ten Foot Henry, Lulu Bar, Jin Bar, Orchard, and Foreign Concept rounding out the list.

These were the only Alberta restaurants to make the list this year.

Check out the full list of winners.

1. Published – Vancouver

2. Alo – Toronto

3. St. Lawrence – Vancouver

4. The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette – Jordan Station, ON

5. Langdon Hall – Cambridge

6. Vin Mon Lapin – Montreal

7. Edulis – Toronto

8. Canoe – Toronto

9. Boulevard – Vancouver

10. River Café – Calgary

11. Sushi Masaki Saito – Toronto

12. Major Tom – Calgary

13. Bar Kismet – Halifax

14. Giulia – Toronto

15. Dreyfus – Toronto

16. Beba – Verdun

17. Monarque – Montreal

18. D.O.P. – Calgary

19. Shoushin – Toronto

20. Giulietta – Toronto

21. L’Express – Montreal

22. Shokunin – Calgary

23. Oca Pastificio – Vancouver

24. Le Mousso – Montreal

25. Hawksworth – Vancouver

26. Joe Beef – Montreal

27. Bernhardts – Toronto

28. Don Alfonso 1890 – Toronto

29. Kissa Tanto – Vancouver

30. Pompette – Toronto

31. Montréal Plaza – Montreal

32. La Quercia – Vancouver

33. Mimi Chinese – Toronto

34. Scaramouche – Toronto

35. Est – Toronto

36. Eight – Calgary

37. Pluvio – Ucluelet, BC

38. Bar Isabel – Toronto

39. Pastel – Montreal

40. North & Navy – Ottawa

41. AnnaLena – Vancouver

42. Hexagon – Oakville

43. Riviera – Ottawa

44. Supply and Demand – Ottawa

45. Pichai – Montreal

46. Tojo – Vancouver

47. Testu Sushi Bar – Vancouver

48. L’Abattoir – Vancouver

49. Jun I – Montreal

50. Alice – Ottawa

51. The Pine – Collingwood, ON

52. Le Vin Papillon – Montreal

53. Alma – Outremont

54. Primal – Saskatoon

55. Maison Publique – Montreal

56. Atelier – Ottawa

57. Beckta – Ottawa

58. Nora Gray – Montreal

59. Milos – Montreal

60. Il Pagliaccio – Montreal

61. Botanist – Vancouver

62. Hearth – Saskatoon

63. Nupo – Calgary

64. 20 Victoria – Toronto

65. Marconi – Montreal

66. The Inn at Bay Fortune – Bay Fortune, PEI

67. La Tanière – Quebec City

68. Maenam – Vancouver

69. Gia – Montreal

70. Île Flottante – Montreal

71. La Cabane d’à Côté – St-Benoît de Mirabel, QC

72. Ten Foot Henry – Calgary

73. Bearfoot Bistro – Whistler

74. Maque – Winnipeg

75. Savio Volpe – Vancouver

76. Quetzal – Toronto

77. Les Fougères – Chelsea, QC

78. Say Mercy! – Vancouver

79. Baan Lao – Richmond, BC

80. Enigma – Toronto

81. Mastard – Montreal

82. Lulu Bar – Calgary

83. Close Company – Winnipeg

84. Beaumont – Montreal

85. Paloma – Montreal

86. JinBar – Calgary

87. Orchard – Calgary

88. Battuto – Quebec

89. Araxi – Whistler, BC

90. Cioppino’s – Vancouver

91. Elena – Montreal

92. Alobar – Yorkville

93. Fogo Island Inn – Newfoundland

94. Alma – Toronto

95. Bacchus – Vancouver

96. Nightingale – Vancouver

97. Arvi – Quebec City

98. Foreign Concept – Calgary

99. Aburi Hana – Toronto

100. Joso’s – Toronto

