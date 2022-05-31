11 Calgary restaurants among Canada’s 100 Best in 2022
Calgary is increasingly becoming a destination for some of the best food in the country, and we couldn’t be more proud.
Our city is home to an impressive 11 eateries on the just-revealed list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for 2022.
River Cafe was the highest-ranking restaurant from Calgary on the list, landing at number 10.
- You might also like:
- Popular food items at Ikea's Swedish Restaurant ranked
- Local bars and restaurants reap the benefits from the Battle of Alberta
- Hip new tapas and cocktail bar opens inside Calgary art gallery
View this post on Instagram
Other notable spots that made it on the top half of the coveted list include Major Tom – which also snagged first place for the top 20 best new restaurants in the country list – D.O.P., Shokunin, and Eight.
At number 63 on the list is Calgary’s Nupo, with Ten Foot Henry, Lulu Bar, Jin Bar, Orchard, and Foreign Concept rounding out the list.
These were the only Alberta restaurants to make the list this year.
Check out the full list of winners.
1. Published – Vancouver
2. Alo – Toronto
3. St. Lawrence – Vancouver
4. The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette – Jordan Station, ON
5. Langdon Hall – Cambridge
6. Vin Mon Lapin – Montreal
7. Edulis – Toronto
8. Canoe – Toronto
9. Boulevard – Vancouver
10. River Café – Calgary
11. Sushi Masaki Saito – Toronto
12. Major Tom – Calgary
13. Bar Kismet – Halifax
14. Giulia – Toronto
15. Dreyfus – Toronto
16. Beba – Verdun
17. Monarque – Montreal
18. D.O.P. – Calgary
19. Shoushin – Toronto
20. Giulietta – Toronto
21. L’Express – Montreal
22. Shokunin – Calgary
23. Oca Pastificio – Vancouver
24. Le Mousso – Montreal
25. Hawksworth – Vancouver
26. Joe Beef – Montreal
27. Bernhardts – Toronto
28. Don Alfonso 1890 – Toronto
29. Kissa Tanto – Vancouver
30. Pompette – Toronto
31. Montréal Plaza – Montreal
32. La Quercia – Vancouver
33. Mimi Chinese – Toronto
34. Scaramouche – Toronto
35. Est – Toronto
36. Eight – Calgary
37. Pluvio – Ucluelet, BC
38. Bar Isabel – Toronto
39. Pastel – Montreal
40. North & Navy – Ottawa
41. AnnaLena – Vancouver
42. Hexagon – Oakville
43. Riviera – Ottawa
44. Supply and Demand – Ottawa
45. Pichai – Montreal
46. Tojo – Vancouver
47. Testu Sushi Bar – Vancouver
48. L’Abattoir – Vancouver
49. Jun I – Montreal
50. Alice – Ottawa
51. The Pine – Collingwood, ON
52. Le Vin Papillon – Montreal
53. Alma – Outremont
54. Primal – Saskatoon
55. Maison Publique – Montreal
56. Atelier – Ottawa
57. Beckta – Ottawa
58. Nora Gray – Montreal
59. Milos – Montreal
60. Il Pagliaccio – Montreal
61. Botanist – Vancouver
62. Hearth – Saskatoon
63. Nupo – Calgary
64. 20 Victoria – Toronto
65. Marconi – Montreal
66. The Inn at Bay Fortune – Bay Fortune, PEI
67. La Tanière – Quebec City
68. Maenam – Vancouver
69. Gia – Montreal
70. Île Flottante – Montreal
71. La Cabane d’à Côté – St-Benoît de Mirabel, QC
72. Ten Foot Henry – Calgary
73. Bearfoot Bistro – Whistler
74. Maque – Winnipeg
75. Savio Volpe – Vancouver
76. Quetzal – Toronto
77. Les Fougères – Chelsea, QC
78. Say Mercy! – Vancouver
79. Baan Lao – Richmond, BC
80. Enigma – Toronto
81. Mastard – Montreal
82. Lulu Bar – Calgary
83. Close Company – Winnipeg
84. Beaumont – Montreal
85. Paloma – Montreal
86. JinBar – Calgary
87. Orchard – Calgary
88. Battuto – Quebec
89. Araxi – Whistler, BC
90. Cioppino’s – Vancouver
91. Elena – Montreal
92. Alobar – Yorkville
93. Fogo Island Inn – Newfoundland
94. Alma – Toronto
95. Bacchus – Vancouver
96. Nightingale – Vancouver
97. Arvi – Quebec City
98. Foreign Concept – Calgary
99. Aburi Hana – Toronto
100. Joso’s – Toronto