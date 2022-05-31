11 Calgary restaurants among Canada’s 100 Best in 2022

Calgary is increasingly becoming a destination for some of the best food in the country, and we couldn’t be more proud.

Our city is home to an impressive 11 eateries on the just-revealed list of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for 2022.

River Cafe was the highest-ranking restaurant from Calgary on the list, landing at number 10.

Other notable spots that made it on the top half of the coveted list include Major Tom – which also snagged first place for the top 20 best new restaurants in the country list – D.O.P., Shokunin, and Eight.

At number 63 on the list is Calgary’s Nupo, with Ten Foot Henry, Lulu Bar, Jin Bar, Orchard, and Foreign Concept rounding out the list.

These were the only Alberta restaurants to make the list this year.

Check out the full list of winners.

1. Published – Vancouver 2. Alo – Toronto 3. St. Lawrence – Vancouver 4. The Restaurant at Pearl Morissette – Jordan Station, ON 5. Langdon Hall – Cambridge 6. Vin Mon Lapin – Montreal 7. Edulis – Toronto 8. Canoe – Toronto 9. Boulevard – Vancouver 10. River Café – Calgary 11. Sushi Masaki Saito – Toronto 12. Major Tom – Calgary 13. Bar Kismet – Halifax 14. Giulia – Toronto 15. Dreyfus – Toronto 16. Beba – Verdun 17. Monarque – Montreal 18. D.O.P. – Calgary 19. Shoushin – Toronto 20. Giulietta – Toronto 21. L’Express – Montreal 22. Shokunin – Calgary 23. Oca Pastificio – Vancouver 24. Le Mousso – Montreal 25. Hawksworth – Vancouver 26. Joe Beef – Montreal 27. Bernhardts – Toronto 28. Don Alfonso 1890 – Toronto 29. Kissa Tanto – Vancouver 30. Pompette – Toronto 31. Montréal Plaza – Montreal 32. La Quercia – Vancouver 33. Mimi Chinese – Toronto 34. Scaramouche – Toronto 35. Est – Toronto 36. Eight – Calgary 37. Pluvio – Ucluelet, BC 38. Bar Isabel – Toronto 39. Pastel – Montreal 40. North & Navy – Ottawa 41. AnnaLena – Vancouver

42. Hexagon – Oakville 43. Riviera – Ottawa 44. Supply and Demand – Ottawa 45. Pichai – Montreal 46. Tojo – Vancouver 47. Testu Sushi Bar – Vancouver 48. L’Abattoir – Vancouver 49. Jun I – Montreal 50. Alice – Ottawa 51. The Pine – Collingwood, ON 52. Le Vin Papillon – Montreal 53. Alma – Outremont 54. Primal – Saskatoon 55. Maison Publique – Montreal 56. Atelier – Ottawa 57. Beckta – Ottawa 58. Nora Gray – Montreal 59. Milos – Montreal 60. Il Pagliaccio – Montreal 61. Botanist – Vancouver 62. Hearth – Saskatoon 63. Nupo – Calgary 64. 20 Victoria – Toronto 65. Marconi – Montreal 66. The Inn at Bay Fortune – Bay Fortune, PEI 67. La Tanière – Quebec City 68. Maenam – Vancouver 69. Gia – Montreal 70. Île Flottante – Montreal 71. La Cabane d’à Côté – St-Benoît de Mirabel, QC 72. Ten Foot Henry – Calgary 73. Bearfoot Bistro – Whistler 74. Maque – Winnipeg 75. Savio Volpe – Vancouver 76. Quetzal – Toronto 77. Les Fougères – Chelsea, QC 78. Say Mercy! – Vancouver 79. Baan Lao – Richmond, BC 80. Enigma – Toronto 81. Mastard – Montreal 82. Lulu Bar – Calgary 83. Close Company – Winnipeg 84. Beaumont – Montreal 85. Paloma – Montreal 86. JinBar – Calgary 87. Orchard – Calgary 88. Battuto – Quebec 89. Araxi – Whistler, BC 90. Cioppino’s – Vancouver 91. Elena – Montreal 92. Alobar – Yorkville