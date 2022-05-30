Organic strawberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A exposure

Organic strawberries are the latest in a string of food recalls in the country.

According to a release from the Public Health Agency of Canada on May 27, some strawberries sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan have been linked to an outbreak of hepatitis A infections.

The report notes that the consumption of imported organic strawberries is likely to blame and that many people who fell ill “reported having eaten fresh organic strawberries before their illnesses occurred.”

The PHAC, along with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada, pinpointed organic strawberries sold in Co-op stores between March 5 and 9, 2022, as the cause. The warning only affects strawberries sold in those two provinces.

These products have all since been pulled from stores, but the release warns folks to check their freezers for strawberries that were purchased during this window of time.

Any remaining strawberries should be disposed of, as should any that were frozen. If you don’t know where the strawberries came from, throw them away.

If you did come into contact with the affected strawberries, you’re advised to thoroughly clean any surface or container where they were stored.

If you think you may have consumed these strawberries or have symptoms of hepatitis A, you are advised to seek medical attention immediately. A vaccination, if given within 14 days of exposure, can prevent hepatitis A infection.

Some symptoms to watch out for include fever, dark urine, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps or pain, and jaundice. These symptoms typically appear 14 to 28 days after exposure but can appear up to 50 days later.

Mild symptoms may last only a week or two, but more severe cases can last nine months.