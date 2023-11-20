Best places to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Edmonton, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best lights, displays, and events around the city.
In addition to our Christmas lights map, we put together a list of the best holiday events around the area. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!
Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.
Candy Cane Lane
When: Early December
Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue
Tickets: Free
Borealis Lights
When: November 17 to January 7, 2024
Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.
Canadian Tire Magic of Lights
When: November 23 to January 6, 2024
Where: RAD Torque Raceway – Edmonton International Airport — 50342 Range Road 253
Tickets: Standard vehicle tickets start at $33
Zoominescence
When: December 1 to January 3, 2024
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo
Tickets: TBA
Christmas at Bob’s
When: Lights turn on December 1
Where: 7421 108th Street NW Edmonton
Tickets: Free
Lights for Larry
When: Now until January 8, 2024
Where: 4220 124th Avenue NW
Tickets: Free
Christmas Lights at the Alberta Legislature
When: December 8
Where: Alberta Legislature
Tickets: Free
Spruce Grove Central Park
When: November 26 to mid-March
Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Free
GLOW Edmonton
When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $25.99 for adults, $19.99 for children
Strathcona County Celebration of Lights
When: November 19
Where: 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park
Tickets: Free
Leduc Country Lights
When: December 1 to 31, 2023
Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar
Tickets: $2
Griswold House
When: December 7 until TBD
Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain
Tickets: Free