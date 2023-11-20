Best places to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton

From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Edmonton, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best lights, displays, and events around the city.

In addition to our Christmas lights map, we put together a list of the best holiday events around the area. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!

Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.

When: Early December

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

Tickets: Free

When: November 17 to January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.

When: November 23 to January 6, 2024

Where: RAD Torque Raceway – Edmonton International Airport — 50342 Range Road 253

Tickets: Standard vehicle tickets start at $33

When: December 1 to January 3, 2024

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo

Tickets: TBA

When: Lights turn on December 1

Where: 7421 108th Street NW Edmonton

Tickets: Free

Lights for Larry

When: Now until January 8, 2024

Where: 4220 124th Avenue NW

Tickets: Free

Christmas Lights at the Alberta Legislature

When: December 8

Where: Alberta Legislature

Tickets: Free

When: November 26 to mid-March

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Free

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $25.99 for adults, $19.99 for children

When: November 19

Where: 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

Tickets: Free

When: December 1 to 31, 2023

Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

Tickets: $2

When: December 7 until TBD

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Tickets: Free