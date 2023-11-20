Best places to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton

EventsChristmas

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Nov 20 2023, 5:16 pm
From subtle and sophisticated to sensational and entirely over the top, Christmas lights are starting to go up around Edmonton, and Daily Hive wants you to know where to find the best lights, displays, and events around the city.

In addition to our Christmas lights map, we put together a list of the best holiday events around the area. Keep an eye out, as more spots will be added as we head toward the holidays!

Using the map below, you can submit homes or businesses where you see twinkling holiday displays and festive events to help other people around the region get into the spirit.

Candy Cane Lane

When: Early December
Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue
Tickets: Free

Borealis Lights

When: November 17 to January 7, 2024
Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.

Canadian Tire Magic of Lights

When: November 23 to January 6, 2024
Where: RAD Torque Raceway – Edmonton International Airport — 50342 Range Road 253
Tickets: Standard vehicle tickets start at $33

Zoominescence

When: December 1 to January 3, 2024
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo
Tickets: TBA

Christmas at Bob’s

When: Lights turn on December 1
Where: 7421 108th Street NW Edmonton
Tickets: Free

Lights for Larry

When: Now until January 8, 2024
Where: 4220 124th Avenue NW 
Tickets: Free

Christmas Lights at the Alberta Legislature

When: December 8
Where: Alberta Legislature
Tickets: Free

Spruce Grove Central Park

When: November 26 to mid-March
Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Free

GLOW Edmonton

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Tickets: $25.99 for adults, $19.99 for children

Strathcona County Celebration of Lights

When: November 19
Where: 100 Festival Way, Sherwood Park
Tickets: Free

Leduc Country Lights

When: December 1 to 31, 2023
Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar
Tickets: $2

Griswold House

When: December 7 until TBD
Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain
Tickets: Free

