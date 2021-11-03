EventsNewsWinter

7 things we miss about the ice castles in Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Nov 3 2021, 6:02 pm
Eva Lachendrova/Shutterstock

We are approaching another winter without the famed ice castles coming to our city after it was announced earlier this year they were not happening in Edmonton for the second year in a row.

In honour of all the beauty and fun they brought, we’ve rounded up 7 things we miss about the ice castles in Edmonton.

Literally the best winter Instagram photo opportunities

 

The icy slides

 

Its carefully sculpted ice carvings

 

The spectacular colours

 

Going for a skate with the castles nearby

 

 The icy furniture

 

 Their overall beauty

 

