We are approaching another winter without the famed ice castles coming to our city after it was announced earlier this year they were not happening in Edmonton for the second year in a row.

In honour of all the beauty and fun they brought, we’ve rounded up 7 things we miss about the ice castles in Edmonton.

Literally the best winter Instagram photo opportunities

The icy slides

Its carefully sculpted ice carvings

The spectacular colours

Going for a skate with the castles nearby

The icy furniture

Their overall beauty

