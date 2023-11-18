5 fantastic indoor and year-round farmers' markets in Edmonton

Summer has come and gone, but Edmonton is home to many year-round farmers’ markets for those missing the fun atmosphere and local vendors.

So grab a bag and get ready to check out one of these fantastic indoor markets in Edmonton!

What: This is Edmonton’s first-ever indoor farmers’ market and has been open every Saturday since 1983. Located just off Whyte Avenue, the market has quite a variety of vendors and locally grown and produced goods.

When: Open Saturdays year-round from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

What: The Bountiful Farmers’ Market is a multi-day indoor market on the southside. You’ll find vendors here that you won’t see anywhere else!

When: Open year-round; Friday and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm

Where: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton

What: This historic market first opened as the Rice Street Market in 1903 and was later renamed the City Market. Since then, generations of Edmontonians have flocked to this market for its unique offerings.

When: Open year-round; Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm, Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

What: Not only are there more than 85 vendors to browse through at this market, but it regularly features a lineup of talented buskers to keep you entertained while you shop.

When: Open year-round; Wednesdays, 3 to 7 pm

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

What: Located just east of Edmonton in Strathcona County, the weekly Salisbury Farmers’ Market offers a variety of vendors selling everything from home decor and produce to gluten-free and specialty products.

When: Every Thursday from 4 to 7 pm

Where: 52337 Range Road 232, Sherwood Park