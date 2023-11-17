"Look at this!" Australians share adorable reaction to seeing snow for the first time in Canada

Snow can be a polarizing topic for Canadians. You either love it, or you want nothing to do with it (we’re looking at you, Vancouverites).

But when you experience snowfall for the first time, there’s no denying it’s a magical feeling.

Two Australians in Canada encapsulated the wonder and joy of seeing their first snowfall in an adorable TikTok video that has since gone viral.

TikTok user Rhylee Passfield (@rhyleep95) shared the video on her page earlier this week, and it has gotten thousands of likes and comments.

In the video, Passfield and her companion, who is tagged as Bryce Lancaster on Instagram, can be seen outside on their patio marvelling at the snowflakes falling from the sky.

“POV Australians see snow for the first time 🤣,” reads the caption on the video. Passfield doesn’t specify where she is, but the video location is marked as Canada.

“Look at this. It’s the first time we’re seeing snow!” says Passfield as she lets out a scream.

“We’re so excited, we’re literally in our T-shirts,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Lancaster can be seen eagerly laying out his hands, trying to catch a few flakes. “You’ve got to eat the snow,” he says (and he’s right, you do have to try to eat snow at least once, for better or for worse).

The excitement doesn’t end there.

The video continues with Lancaster and Passfield expressing their wonder and amazement as the snow slowly starts to coat the ground.

“This is absolutely unreal. We’re literally laying in bed right now… looking out there, looking at the snow falling down,” exclaims Passfield.

Folks in the comments loved the Australians’ reactions to experiencing their first true Canadian winter.

“As a Canadian, I absolutely love watching people’s reactions to seeing snow for the first time,” said one commenter.

“Seeing snow for the first time is such a pure joy… I take snow for granted living where I see it seven months of the year,” said another.

“I’m so happy your first snow experience was in Canada.”

