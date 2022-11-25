TONS of Christmas lights at this park just outside of Edmonton turn on this weekend

A park just outside of Edmonton turns on its massive amount of Christmas lights this weekend, and it is surely a place to visit if you are looking to be dazzled this holiday season.

Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

The park will be lit up on Saturday as part of Spruce Grove’s annual Light Up event.

There’s also a winter skating oval in the park, providing the chance to marvel at the lights while you skate around. Sounds lovely!

If you can’t make it to see the Christmas lights being turned on this weekend, you’ll have plenty of time to head out to Spruce and check out the stunning lights.

The city said that the lights will remain on for the winter season, “typically until the ice in the park’s skating oval can no longer be maintained (which is usually sometime in March).”

So there you have it, another spot around Edmonton to check out some Christmas lights. If you are looking for a long list of spots to check out this holiday season, we suggest you take a look at our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights displays.

Spruce Grove Central Park

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove