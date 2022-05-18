Best new restaurants in Edmonton you have to check out soon

This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and May saw the opening of many new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.

Lucky for you, we’ve tried them to take the risk out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened brand new restaurants in Edmonton that you have to try, from African BBQ spots to adorable pastry shops, and even Canada’s first location for a nut milk concept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y-not Indian Bar & Bistro (@ynotindianbistro)

The Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro is a concept that focuses on Indo-Chinese and Nepalese cuisine. There are noodles, wraps, and rice dishes at Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro, but there’s also a tandoori grill, poutine, and even pizza.

Address: 3311 34th Street, Edmonton