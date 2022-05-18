FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Best new restaurants in Edmonton you have to check out soon

May 18 2022, 4:00 pm
This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and May saw the opening of many new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.

Lucky for you, we’ve tried them to take the risk out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened brand new restaurants in Edmonton that you have to try, from African BBQ spots to adorable pastry shops, and even Canada’s first location for a nut milk concept.

Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro

The Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro is a concept that focuses on Indo-Chinese and Nepalese cuisine. There are noodles, wraps, and rice dishes at Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro, but there’s also a tandoori grill, poutine, and even pizza.

Address: 3311 34th Street, Edmonton

Serengeti BBQ

Serengeti BBQ is an East African restaurant serving up some pretty unique barbecue for YEG. Serving up specialties like tilapia, fried cassava, samosas, and more, this is a unique and exciting addition to the Edmonton dining scene.

Address: 8815 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Nuttea Edmonton

 

The signature Nut Mylk is developed by cold pressing and baking five different kinds of nuts. There are several delicious and classic teas on the menu here, like oolong, earl grey, and jasmine. Drinks can be enjoyed as they are or with the completely vegan nut cream this team makes fresh daily.

Where: 8204 Gateway Boulevard

Earl of Sandwich

This global spot has it all: breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

Address: 10083 109th Street NW, Calgary

Woodshed Burgers – Rundle Park

 

Woodshed Burgers, known for its massive sandwiches, creative burgers, fun sides, and more, opened a new location in Edmonton.

You can try the classic burger –it’s a great way to go — but we suggest going for one of the more unique options. The Juicy Lucy is a burger made with Nonay beef stuffed with BBQ short rib, smoked cheddar, bourbon caramelized onions, lettuce, and garlic aioli.

Address: 2909 113th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Stuffed Pastries

As its name suggests, Stuffed Pastries specialized is just that — delicious stuffed pastries and other baked Korean snacks. This adorable new spot makes modern Korean snacks, filling animal-shaped pastries with a signature custard and decorated beautifully.

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Fu’s Repair Shop

 

Fu’s Repair Shop is an original, high-concept bar with a seriously unique and delicious menu perfectly designed for a night out; this spot has the feel and looks of a New York or LA-based bar.

The cocktail menu includes so many inventive twists on the classics, with fresh ingredients that perfectly match the food.

This is one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton and cocktail bars.

Address: 9902 109th Street, Edmonton

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Famous for serving all of the classics, like pulled pork, ribs, and brisket, with all the sides, fixings, sandwiches, and more, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is barbecue heaven.

Address: 5125 Mullen Road NW, Edmonton

