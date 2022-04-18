Fu’s Repair Shop, a new late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch, just opened in Edmonton.

The space is beautiful, and both the food and cocktail menu is creative and fun, which makes this a highly anticipated restaurant opening.

This hip spot for walk-ins and 18+ only dives into its theme of being a car repair shop. It opened its doors up last week at 9902 109th Street.

Fu’s Repair Shop is an original, high-concept bar with a seriously unique and delicious menu perfectly designed for a night out; this spot has the feel and looks of a New York or LA-based bar.

The cocktail menu includes so many inventive twists on the classics, with fresh ingredients that perfectly match the food.

The Lychee & Sake Martini, Soiked Milk Tea with Boba, and the spiced Enter the Dragon drink shaken with coconut milk, lime juice, falernum, white rum, and hot pepper-infused vodka, are just a handful of examples of the ingenuity at play here.

Besides offering a dim sum brunch, plenty of small eats like the peach shrimp or the tangerine meatballs, and a long list of mains that include fun dishes with fried rice, noodles, and more, it’s really the dumplings that make this space so special.

There are a number of dumplings dishes to choose from, and hopefully, you can go ahead and try them all out.

Notable must-try options include pork and shrimp dumplings with a truffle sesame topping, Joeng Jok made with spice cumin lamb and sesame mustard, and the Poseidon, which has scallops, lobster, shrimp, sweet soy, and house-made aioli.

Whether for brunch, a late-night meal, food or cocktails, this new spot is an absolute must check out.

Fu’s Repair Shop

Address: 9902 109th Street, Edmonton

