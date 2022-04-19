As its name suggests, Stuffed Pastries specialized is just that — delicious stuffed pastries and other baked Korean snacks.

This adorable new spot makes modern Korean snacks, filling animal-shaped pastries with a signature custard and decorated beautifully.

Opening in West Edmonton Mall, this place has desserts, breakfast, lunch, and even soft serve, all stuffed inside adorable dough animals like bears and fish.

The menu at Stuffies Pastries is so much fun it risks overshadowing just how delicious the savoury and sweet items are.

There are fresh sandwiches, soups, and salads, but we recommend the freshly baked croitai.

Crotai is a machine-compressed animal-shaped croissant pocket sandwich that is then baked with either savoury or sweet fillings.

Order one piece or a box, these treats are available with several different kinds of custards, dips, sprinkles, and more.

You can also grab one of five different soft-serve animals, made with creamy, vegan vanilla and matcha, all of which are made inside a vegan fish-shaped waffle cone.

If you’d rather go for a savoury dish, grab a crotai packed with different options like tuna salad, ham and cheese, and even pizza, to name a few.

There’s also a full espresso-style coffee bar and non-alcoholic mojito drinks that come with different fruit flavours.

This is a perfect place to take the kids, a fun group hang, or a different kind of first date.

Stuffed Pastries

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram