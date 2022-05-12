The Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro, a concept that focuses on Indo-Chinese and Nepalese cuisine, just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 3311 34th Street, this restaurant is now the third location in the Edmonton area, with one located at 427 Mistatim Way NW and another at 10331 82nd Avenue NW.

There’s something for everyone here, serving up a vast menu with loads of variety.

There are noodles, wraps, and rice dishes at Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro, but there’s also a tandoori grill, poutine, and even pizza.

The menu here is massive.

On the appetizers list alone, there are over 40 different dishes to choose from. Multiple visits are rewarded here. Platters of food, honey chilli potato, papri chaat, salads, spring rolls, and more make ordering a hard decision right off the bat.

Save room for any soups, wraps, and mains that include items like hot and sour soup, Tandoori chicken spicy wraps, butter chicken, and so much more.

Sides of rice dishes and fresh bread can also be ordered and go great with many saucy dishes.

Butter chicken poutine, paneer poutine, and 14 different pizzas round out this already interesting menu at Y-Not. Classics cheese pizzas are available, and creations like the Y-Not Indian Special are cooked with chicken, paneer, mushrooms, and peppers.

Whether you are craving a traditional pizza, a new Indian dish, or an authentic Nepalese specialty, it’s all here.

If you’ve never tried this spot before or this cuisine, you have to check this new restaurant out immediately.

Y-Not Indian Bar & Bistro

Address: 3311 34th Street, Edmonton

Instagram