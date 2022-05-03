Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based mostly out of the United States, just opened a new Calgary location.

This global spot has it all: breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

This is the third outpost in Canada, with one in Manitoba and the other in Edmonton.

This is the second spot for YEG, with the first location at 2055 98th Street NW.

The popular franchise also has one location in France, five in the Philippines, and over 30 in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earl Of Sandwich Edmonton (@earlofsandwichyeg)

The food menu at Earl of Sandwich consists of breakfast items, handcrafted wraps, fresh green salads, artisan soups, tasty sides, sweet baked goods, and of course, the famous hot sandwiches.

The Earls Club sandwich is considered the signature item, and it’s made with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and the house-made sandwich sauce.

The simple and classic mainstay Original 1762 sandwich with roasted beef, cheddar, and horseradish sauce would be a close second.

Some of the other mouthwatering hot sandwiches that have made this restaurant so popular include the Chipotle Chicken Avocado, Cannonball, and the Cuban sandwich, layered with tender carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a Cuban mustard sauce.

There’s even hot pizza bread served here!

The opening of the delicious sandwich restaurant is another great addition to the Edmonton dining scene.

Earl of Sandwich

Address: 10083 109th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram