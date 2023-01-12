This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city. YEG has some fantastic restaurants, but new ones always offer an exciting culinary adventure.

Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try, from Indian tacos to build-your-own waffle stations.

Located at 3318 Gateway Boulevard NW, this interesting new fusion spot combines a few concepts we already know and love, like tacos, Indian food, and build-your-own options.

Serving plenty of flavourful Indian food like burritos and bowls, the real specialty is the tacos built inside roti and naan (made in-house).

Address: 3318 Gateway Boulevard NW – South Trail Plaza, Edmonton

The menu here includes several classic French dishes, a full AYCE breakfast buffet, and even a build-your-own waffle station.

This all-you-can-eat breakfast and brunch is available every single day and not just on the weekends. It’s a can’t-miss station, especially with the large Eiffel Tower standing tall in the middle of the table surrounded by food.

Address: 8937 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

This family-owned spot, started by Mr. and Mrs. Fu, specializes in shaved ice, bubble tea, cakes, and much more. It opened on December 16.

Grass jelly bowls and taro bowls can be served either cold or hot, there are specialties like red bean shaved ice, rotating feature items, and unique dishes like purple rice soup with taro balls.

Address: Edmonton South Common — 1732 99th Street NW #1748

The cafe menu includes all the familiar specialty coffees, like lattes and cappuccinos, but also exciting options like flavoured fogs, hot chocolate bombs, and hot apple cider, plus baked goods such as cinnamon bun twists and focaccia served with olive oils.

But there are drinks here too.

The cocktails will include classics and specialty creations, from Negronis to different sours and so many more. Each one is shaken and stirred with expertise, and garnished beautifully.

Address: Unit 12, 12020 107th Avenue, Edmonton

