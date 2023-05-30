9 concerts we're looking forward to in Edmonton this June

If there’s one word that could sum up this lineup of concerts, it’s nostalgia. Edmonton is taking it back to the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s this June and we are so here for it.
From the biggest names in Canadian rock at Rock the District to some Country Grammar at Soundtrack Music Festival, to some incredible country, hip-hop, and other award-winning acts, here are nine concerts we can’t wait to see in Edmonton this June.
Blink-182
Keep your head still, my little windmill! After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 reunited for an album and world tour, and they’ll be in Edmonton later this month!
When: June 29
Where: Rogers Place
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Start at $71.40 each; get them here
Luke Combs
View this post on Instagram
If last summer was Garth Brooks, it’s all about Luke Combs this summer. The country music superstar will be stopping in Edmonton this month as part of his 2023 world tour. Edmonton loves its country, so you know this will be a MASSIVE one.
When: June 3
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Time: 5:45 pm
Tickets: Start at $85.10 each; get them here
Soundtrack Music Festival
View this post on Instagram
This music festival is bringing a number of music superstars of the last decade and beyond to Edmonton this summer for a mix of sounds and tastes to please any music fan. This year, Nelly, Third Eye Blind, Mother Mother, T.I., and Ashanti are just some of the incredible artists who will hit the stage at Kinsmen Park.
When: June 16 to 17
Where: Kinsmen Park
Tickets: $159.50 for two-day general admission; get them here
Rock the District
Rock the District, Edmonton’s classic rock festival will feature a ton of legendary acts such as Glass Tiger, Loverboy, April Wine, Prism, and Helix. It’ll be a fantastic weekend rocking out to hits like “Turn Me Loose,” “Spaceship Superstar,” and “You Could Have Been a Lady,” just to name a few.
When: June 16 to 18
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District
Tickets: $245 for a three-day festival pass and single-day passes for $86.35. Get them here
Nickelback
Nickelback, one of the top-selling acts of all time and a product of Hanna, Alberta, will be making a tour stop at Rogers Place later this month in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’. This will be a fun time! We all know you sing along to “Rockstar” in the car alone when no one’s watching!
When: June 24
Where: Rogers Place
Time: 6:30 pm
Tickets: Start at $238 each; get them here
Lil Pump
View this post on Instagram
Best known for his 2017 single “Gucci Gang” and “I Love It” featuring Kanye West, rapper Lil Pump will be at Union Hall later this month.
When: June 26
Where: Union Hall
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Start at $73.45 each; get them here
The Dirty Nil
View this post on Instagram
If you haven’t heard The Dirty Nil before, this is one band you’ll definitely want to check out this month. This Canadian rock band is ridiculously catchy, fun, and fantastic to see live. You won’t regret it!
When: June 9
Where: The Starlite Room
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Start at $32.32 each; get them here
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Edmonton is one of eight dates for rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie added for his Me Vs Myself tour, and it’s the perfect opportunity to see this rising star. A Boogie wit da Hoodie is a multi-platinum artist from the Bronx, New York. The New York Times called him “the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time.”
When: June 14
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre
Time: 6:30 pm
Tickets: Start at $110.25 each; get them here
illScarlett
View this post on Instagram
This show will be a fun throwback to the Vans Warped Tour days in the mid-2000s. This Canadian rock/reggae band is best known for its 2006 hit “Nothing Special.”
When: June 17
Where: The Starlite Room
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Start at $30 each; get them here