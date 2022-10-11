Say it ain't so: Blink-182 reunite, announce Edmonton concert date

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Keep your head still, my little windmill!

After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 announce they have reunited for an album and world tour.

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming,” the band tweeted this morning alongside a very cheeky video promoting the band’s comeback.

Basically, everyone is coming.

Of course, this includes a stop in Edmonton. Blink-182 will be performing at Rogers Place on June 29, 2023, according to the band’s website.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 12 at 10 am via Ticketmaster, but there’s no telling how expensive they’ll be.

Members of Blink-182 have kept busy over the years, with Travis Barker marrying into the Kardashian family, Tom DeLonge chasing UFOs and Mark Hoppus kicking cancer’s butt. The bassist announced he was cancer-free in September 2021.

Blink-182’s new song, “Edging,” drops this Friday.