A massive classic rock festival is coming to Edmonton this June

Another new festival is making its way to downtown Edmonton this summer, and you’ll want to get your tickets ASAP.

On Monday, the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) announced that a brand-new, three-day classic rock music festival is coming to Fan Park at the ICE District from June 16 to 18, 2023.

Rock the District, Edmonton’s classic rock festival, will feature a ton of legendary acts, including Glass Tiger, Loverboy, April Wine, Prism, Helix, and many more.

“Fresh off the heels of a successful JUNO Awards and JUNO Week in Edmonton, all artists performing at Rock the District in 2023 are multi-JUNO award winners or nominees,” the Oilers Entertainment Group said in a statement.

“Rock the District touts a line-up classic rock fans will not want to miss.”

It’ll be a fantastic weekend rocking out to hits like “Turn Me Loose,” “Spaceship Superstar,” “You Could Have Been a Lady” and so many more.

OEG partnered with Sask Entertainment Group (SEG), the team behind Rock the River, Saskatchewan’s classic rock festival, to produce this festival.

Three-day festival passes will be available for $245, and single-day passes for $86.35.

Tickets will be available for purchase here beginning Friday at 10 am.

Another festival at Fan Park was announced last week by the Oilers Entertainment Group. Sustainival, the world’s first green carnival, will hit the park from June 8 to 11.