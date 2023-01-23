EventsConcerts

Nickelback is coming to Edmonton this June

Nickelback is coming to Edmonton this June
Get ready, Edmonton! Nickelback has just announced a huge tour and will be coming to Edmonton this summer.

The band is kicking off its 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’, by hitting up 38 cities this summer, kicking off in Quebec City on June 12.

Nickelback will be in Edmonton playing Rogers Place on Saturday, June 24, before a stop in Calgary on June 25.

One of the top-selling acts of all time, the band’s list of achievements includes more than 10 billion streams, 50 million albums sold worldwide, 12 consecutive sold-out tours, and countless chart-topping hits.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27, at 10 am local time here.

