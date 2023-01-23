Nickelback is coming to Edmonton this June

Get ready, Edmonton! Nickelback has just announced a huge tour and will be coming to Edmonton this summer.

The band is kicking off its 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’, by hitting up 38 cities this summer, kicking off in Quebec City on June 12.

Nickelback will be in Edmonton playing Rogers Place on Saturday, June 24, before a stop in Calgary on June 25.

🖼️ LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!! 🖼️ Our pal Hunter is here to help us with a HUGE concert announcement: iconic Canadian rockers @Nickelback are bringing the Get Rollin’ Tour to #RogersPlace on June 24!! Tickets on sale this Friday at 10AM. More info: https://t.co/2MQMbz2xZr pic.twitter.com/17M6tH6hbb — Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) January 23, 2023

You might also like: Nickelback is getting a huge Canadian honour for their achievement in music

The Alberta Legislature just made a big appearance in HBO's "The Last of Us"

9 fun things to do in Edmonton if you're single on Valentine's Day

One of the top-selling acts of all time, the band’s list of achievements includes more than 10 billion streams, 50 million albums sold worldwide, 12 consecutive sold-out tours, and countless chart-topping hits.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27, at 10 am local time here.