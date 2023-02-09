8 great things to check out this weekend in Edmonton: February 10 to 12

This weekend is going to be all about the F’s here in Edmonton: Food, Football, Frost, and Freakin’ good country music.

From flavourful food festivals to finding a fabulous bar to watch Super Bowl LVII, we have a list of the eight best things to do this weekend that will leave your plans looking flawless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feed the Soul Dining Week (@feedthesoulyeg)

Feed the Soul Edmonton, which runs from February 10 to 17, is the first-ever citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses. Feed the Soul YEG will feature 18 unique restaurants, including brick-and-mortar, home-based, and online eateries. Throughout Edmonton’s Black History Month, diners will be treated to vibrant, flavorful dishes.

When: February 10 to 17, 2023

Where: Various participating restaurants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACC Edmonton Ice Wall (@yegaccicewall)

The massive ice wall at The Edmonton Ski Club has returned, and you can also check out a festival while you’re there! The YEG Snow and Ice Fest kicks off on February 11 from 10 am to 7 pm and is touted as “Edmonton’s first winter recreation festival centred around an urban ice-climbing wall,” per the Alpine Club of Canada (ACC) ice wall website.

When: February 11 from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Edmonton Ski Club (9613 96 Avenue)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Birkie Ski Festival (@canadianbirkie)

Calling all skiing enthusiasts! Strap on your skis and race around the loppet at Canada’s premier classic cross-country ski festival, the Canadian Birkebeiner! Check out this three-day celebration of Nordic Legends and cross-country skiing. This event is one of only three Birkebeiner Loppets (an approximately 35+ km race) in the world—the other two are held in Norway and the United States.

When: February 10 to 27

Where: Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area

Country music legend Gord Bamford is hitting up the River Cree Resort and Casino this weekend. Get your drinkin’ buddy, some tight blue jeans, and dance the night away!

When: February 10 at 9 pm

Where: River Cree Resort and Casino

Cost: Ticket prices start at $62.25

What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona is on until February 20. More businesses than ever are taking part this year (even a couple for your pets!) with feature items ranging from $5 to $10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes.

When: February 4 to 20

Where: Various locations in Old Strathcona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MKT (@mktbeermarket)

It’s that time of year again… Super Bowl Sunday! We’ve put together a list of the top spots in Edmonton to watch the Super Bowl in case you’re still unsure where to go. With the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Kansas City Chiefs, it will be an exciting day for all things football (more importantly, Rihanna is performing at the halftime show).

When: February 12 at 4:30 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: The Muttart Conservatory is a classic winter escape. Right now, a huge Earth is currently floating high above the feature pyramid, titled “Gaia,” which is a touring artwork by UK-based artist Luke Jerram, who is known globally for his large-scale public artworks, including the Museum of the Moon, which was on exhibit at the Muttart back in 2018.

When: Now until February 26

What: Don’t leave your Valentine’s Day plans until the last minute! From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, we made a list of the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner or specials in and around Edmonton. Single? We’ve got you all set here. Hate your ex? We get it. We have you covered here, too.