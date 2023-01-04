Add another thing to your list of things to do in Edmonton this winter: the massive ice wall at The Edmonton Ski Club has returned, and you can check out a festival there next month, too.

The ice wall made its debut in 2021 and has become a fixture for winter outdoor enthusiasts in YEG.

The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered as well as orientations for beginners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACC Edmonton Ice Wall (@yegaccicewall)

The YEG Snow and Ice Fest kicks off on February 11 from 10 am to 7 pm and is touted as “Edmonton’s first winter recreation festival centred around an urban ice-climbing wall,” per the Alpine Club of Canada (ACC) ice wall website.

The festival will be hosted by the ACC Edmonton section with the Edmonton Ski Club and Factory Climbing.

You might also like: A massive ice carving event is coming to the ICE District this month

9 concerts we can't wait to see in Edmonton in 2023

20 companies hiring hundreds of stellar jobs in Edmonton this January

Intro to ice climbing courses are offered for beginners at $49 per person, including all rental gear, and take 1.5 hours to complete.

For the more experienced climbers, drop-in prices are set at $19.

And hey, if you get the hang of it and enjoy it, maybe you could head out to the Rockies and tackle one of these majestic frozen waterfalls. Life is short, have fun!

The wall is a partnership between the ski club and Edmonton’s Alpine Club of Canada.

When: February 11 and 12, 2023

Where: 9613 96th Avenue NW