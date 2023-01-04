Add another thing to your list of things to do in Edmonton this winter: the massive ice wall at The Edmonton Ski Club has returned, and you can check out a festival there next month, too.
The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance for you to try your hand at ice climbing, with equipment rentals offered as well as orientations for beginners.
The YEG Snow and Ice Fest kicks off on February 11 from 10 am to 7 pm and is touted as “Edmonton’s first winter recreation festival centred around an urban ice-climbing wall,” per the Alpine Club of Canada (ACC) ice wall website.
The festival will be hosted by the ACC Edmonton section with the Edmonton Ski Club and Factory Climbing.
Intro to ice climbing courses are offered for beginners at $49 per person, including all rental gear, and take 1.5 hours to complete.
For the more experienced climbers, drop-in prices are set at $19.
And hey, if you get the hang of it and enjoy it, maybe you could head out to the Rockies and tackle one of these majestic frozen waterfalls. Life is short, have fun!
The wall is a partnership between the ski club and Edmonton’s Alpine Club of Canada.
YEG Snow and Ice Fest
When: February 11 and 12, 2023
Where: 9613 96th Avenue NW