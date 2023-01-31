Don’t know where to go for Valentine’s Day dinner in Edmonton? Look no further than this list.

We’ve gone and rounded up all the top menus being served at local establishments in the name of love on and around February 14, so you don’t have to search high and low to impress your sweetheart.

From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, here are the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner or specials in and around Edmonton.

Special Valentine’s Day Menus + Specials