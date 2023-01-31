Valentine's Day Edmonton: Where to find a special meal for the occasion
Jan 31 2023, 11:43 pm
Don’t know where to go for Valentine’s Day dinner in Edmonton? Look no further than this list.
We’ve gone and rounded up all the top menus being served at local establishments in the name of love on and around February 14, so you don’t have to search high and low to impress your sweetheart.
From steak dinners to dreamy seafood spreads, here are the best places to go for a multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner or specials in and around Edmonton.
Special Valentine’s Day Menus + Specials
- Banquet Bar – Seafood Tower for two
- Rebel – 3-course dinner
- RGE RD – Multi-course menu
- Smokey Bear – Valentine’s Day set menu
- The Butternut Tree – 3-course menu
- Brew and Bloom – Afternoon Tea
- Chartier – 3-course garlic-focused menu
- Bundok – 4-course menu
- The Melting Pot – Romance-infused fondue experience
- Boxer – 3-course menu
- The Harvest Room – 3- and 6-course menus